Residents meet candidates for U.S. Senate, Governor

EATON — Preble County Republicans hosted a “Meet the Candidates” event on Thursday, Jan. 27, to allow candidates running in the May Primary Election for U.S. senator and Ohio governor a chance to introduce themselves to area residents.

Preble County Republican Party Chair David Haber welcomed everyone to the event held at the Eaton High School Performing Arts Center.

“All these candidates are busy. They’re all over the state,” Haber said. “We really appreciate them showing up and appreciate everybody giving them their undivided attention.”

Candidates were given time to speak to those in attendance without their fellow candidates being present, and following the public introductions, stayed to speak individually with anyone who might have questions for them.

Candidates for senator who attended included Jane Timken, Mike Gibbons, Bernie Moreno, and Neil Patel. Jamie McGuire was in attendance representing Mark Pukita.

“On the other Senate candidates, JD Vance said he had another obligation when I talked to him, and so did Mr. Dolan (Matt). I never heard back anything from Josh Mandel,” Haber told those in attendance.

Governor candidates who attended included Jim Blystone, Jim Renacci, and a representative for Gov. Mike DeWine was in attendance.

“We have quite a big race in the Senate race, and we wanted to get as many candidates in here as we could,” Haber said following the public introduction portion of the evening. “And in the Governor’s race we have more candidates than usual. So we wanted to give everybody an opportunity to meet them, speak with them and get their ideas.”

“I was hoping to have more, but I think we had a good cross section of our Senate candidates, and we had our Governor candidates here,” Haber said. “I’m sorry Mike DeWine couldn’t make it. But with what’s happened in the last week they are just running from here to there.”

Preble County Republicans hosted a “Meet the Candidates” event on Thursday, Jan. 27, to allow candidates running in the May Primary Election for U.S. senator and Ohio governor a chance to introduce themselves to area residents. Preble County Republican Party Chair David Haber welcomed everyone to the event held at the Eaton High School Performing Arts Center. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_candidates1.jpg Preble County Republicans hosted a “Meet the Candidates” event on Thursday, Jan. 27, to allow candidates running in the May Primary Election for U.S. senator and Ohio governor a chance to introduce themselves to area residents. Preble County Republican Party Chair David Haber welcomed everyone to the event held at the Eaton High School Performing Arts Center. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_candidates2.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.