Two arrested on drug charges

NEW PARIS — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested two Connersville, Indiana men after locating suspected methamphetamine in their vehicle.

According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, on Thursday, Feb. 10, at approximately 6:03 a.m., deputies responded to the Petro Truck Stop at U.S. 40 and Interstate 70 regarding suspicious subjects in the parking lot. When deputies arrived, they located two males asleep in a vehicle.

“During the investigation, deputies were granted permission to search the vehicle,” Simpson said in a press release. “During the search, deputies located a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and a small amount of suspected fentanyl. Deputies also located items in the vehicle that were later determined to have been stolen from the convenience store at the truck stop.”

Deputies located approximately 8 ounces of suspected methamphetamine. “The street value on this amount is approximately $7,000,” Simpson said in the release. “Deputies seized $386 in cash as well.”

Deputies also located and seized approximately $2,800 in counterfeit bills, according to Simpson.

The United States Secret Service was contacted and is handling that investigation.

Christopher Russell, 39, and Steven Seckman, 35, both of Connersville, Indiana, were arrested and housed in the Preble County Jail. Both have been formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court charges including: aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony and petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Both were scheduled to appear in court last week.

Russell Seckman