DD Awareness Month celebrates ‘Worlds Imagined’

EATON — On Monday, Feb. 28, Preble County Commissioners proclaimed March “Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month,” and did so for a packed chambers celebrating “Worlds Imagined.”

“We had 23 individuals from Preble County attend the event and advocate for themselves and others,” Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities Community Education/Special Projects Coordinator Maria Morgan said last week. “Everyone was excited to be able to help raise DD Awareness in Preble County. It was a large crowd, full of smiles.”

Preble County’s Board of Developmental Disabilities was established by the Ohio General Assembly on Oct. 25, 1967.

The proclamation noted: “Whereas the mission and purpose of Ohio’s county boards of DD remain as strong as ever, with county boards continuing to provide vital support and resources to Ohioans with developmental disabilities and their families; and whereas more than 400 people with developmental disabilities are served by the Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and their families, friends, neighbors and co-workers encourage everyone to focus on the abilities of all people; and whereas the most effective way to increase this awareness is through everyone’s active participation in community activities and the openness to learn and acknowledge each individual’s contribution; and whereas in recognition of this important goal, the statewide theme for 2022 Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is ‘Worlds Imagined.’”

It continued, “The Board of Preble County Commissioners encourages all citizens to foster and support such opportunities that include full access to education, housing, employment, and recreational activities.”

“The Board of Preble County Commissioners does hereby proclaim March 2022 as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Preble County and offers its full support to efforts that assist people with disabilities to make choices that enable them to live successful lives and realize their potential,” the proclamation noted.

The Preble County Commissioners urge “all citizens to join in this celebration by spreading awareness of the many contribution offered by people with developmental disabilities in our community.”

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

