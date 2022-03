LEWISBURG — Traffic advisory: west bound Interstate 70 is shut down and traffic is being diverted off onto Ohio 503 at the West Alexandria/Lewisburg exit due to a crash at mile marker 13 (between U.S. 127 and Ohio 503) in the westbound lane. The coroner was called to the scene. Eastbound traffic is moving slowly.

Emergency personnel remain on the scene of the crash which occurred around 4 p.m.