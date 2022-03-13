PCSO recognizes Employees of the Year

EATON — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office recently recognized the 2021 Employee of the Year award winners in each division of the office. Employees are chosen based on several criteria, including professionalism, job knowledge and ability, teamwork, performance, and attention to detail.

“I am very proud of our entire team here at the Sheriff’s Office and honored to recognize these individuals for their high level of performance in 2021,” Sheriff Mike Simpson said.

The PCSO employees who were recognized in their respective divisions included:

• Deputy Dane Boyd, Road Patrol/Investigations

• Major Brad Moore, Supervision

• Corrections Officer Kevin Melling, Corrections

• Administrative Assistant Sara Driver, Support Staff

• Tanner Sparks, 9-1-1 Communications

•Deputy Dennis Shoulders, Special Deputy of the Year

