Rural-Urban Day held

EATON — On Monday, March 7, the Eaton Rotary Club celebrated Rural Urban Day with a luncheon and program at the Covenant of Peace Church.

ERC President-elect Courtney Griffith welcomed everyone and introduced the special guest speaker, Scott Higgins. Higgins is the president and CEO of the American Dairy Association Mideast.

The purpose of this luncheon is to foster greater understanding of agriculture and and communication between individuals in our community. It is also an opportunity for students and business leaders to interact.

Those in attendance also got to spend time with State Rep. Rodney Creech.

The Eaton Rotary Club thanks National Trail MVCTC FFA, Eaton MVCTC FFA, Twin Valley South MVCTC FFA, Tri County North MVCTC FFA and Preble Shawnee FFA, as well as everyone who came to support the program and enjoy the meal provided.

