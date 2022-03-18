NTLS Drama Clubs presenting ‘Puffs’ this weekend

NEW PARIS — National Trail High School and Middle School Drama Club students have been secretly studying at a specific school of magic over the past few months to hone their skills to defeat that-one-guy-whose-name-we-try-not-to-say. Students can’t wait to show off their new skills on the stage at National Trail. The groups will present the play “Puffs,” Saturday, March 19, at 2 p.m., at National Trail Local Schools Cafetorium, 6940 Oxford Gettysburg Road, New Paris.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://our.show/ntpa/puffs. Presale tickets are $8, $10 at the door.

The New York Times proclaimed‘Puffs,’ “a fast-paced rompthrough the ‘Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.’ For Potterphiliacs who grew up alongside Potter and are eager to revisit that world, ‘Puffs’ exudes a jovial, winking fondness for all things Harry!”

“Puffs is a true underdog story that revolves around the heart of finding friendships, growing up, and facing adversity; our students have shown that being brave, being loyal, being smart, and being yourself is what life is about,” says NTHS director Chad Stebbins, “as we have progressed through rehearsals, it has been an absolute pleasure to watch these students, our Puffs, come out of their shells and grow as a family.”

In choosing what shows to bring to National Trail and the growing drama program, Stebbins and Co-Director Shannon Toothman (NTMS) look for productions that highlight several students, offer humor, teach a lesson, and bring fun to the stage.

“Knowing that several of the students are Harry Potter fans, this show was the perfect fit for our program this year. Just like our students, the Puffs are a wide assortment of magically gifted — but often overlooked — youths not necessarily known for being the braves, the smarts, the snakes, but are just everyday people, Puffs, or ‘everyone else,” they said in a press release.

While knowing the Harry Potter series is beneficial to audience members, everyone will find a moment to laugh, cry, and empathize with the Puffs as they navigate through all seven years of magical learning.

Written by Matt Cox, “Puffs (Two-Act Edition)” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, on behalf of Samuel French Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com.

