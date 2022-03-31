Eaton honors Employee of the Year

EATON – Eaton City Council on Monday, March 21, honored Public Maintenance Division Mechanic Rob Childers as the city’s 2021 Employee of the Year.

Council pays to tribute each year to employees who have performed their duties in such a manner as to bring credit to the city, council and to themselves during the previous year. According to the resolution honoring Childers, read by Mayor Joe Renner, “for this commendation for 2021, one employee possessed the devotion to duty, and the highest standards of personal integrity to have imparted this tone of excellence upon the city.”

The resolution continued, “Public Maintenance Division Mechanic Rob Childers is hereby honored as the City of Eaton’s 2021 Employee of the Year and is duly recognized for his achievements in making Eaton a better place to live.”

The city also held the swearing in of a new Eaton Police Officer.

Officer Daniel Hall was officially sworn in during the meeting, with many of his friends and family present for the ceremony.

Hall, who is from the Cleveland area, is a graduate of the University of Akron.

In other business, council:

•Accepted the 2021 Community Reinvestment Area Annual Report.

•Authorized the 2022 contract for management of the Main Street Aquatic Center with the Preble County YMCA.

•Authorized the purchase of three vehicles: all 2022 GMC Sierras, for the Public Maintenance Division, Public Works Division, and Eaton Fire & EMS.

•Awarded a contract for a North Barron Street Utility Line Project to C.G. Construction & Utilities of Miamisburg, in the amount of $328,900.

•Authorized the city manager to prepare and submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement or Local Transportation Improvement Programs, and execute contracts as required.

•Authorized a contract for the purpose of updating the City of Eaton’s Comprehensive Development Plan with Local Gov Consultants LLC.

•Awarded the bid and authorized the city manager to execute a contract for the 2022 Municipal Paving Project with Wagner Paving of Laura, in the amount of $884,594.40.

City council’s next meeting will be on Monday, April 18, at 6 p.m. in council chambers of the Eaton City Building, 328 N. Maple St., Eaton.

New officer joins EPD