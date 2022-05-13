Man, woman sought in burglary

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a residential burglary that occurred Sunday, May 8, at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Quinn Road, just north of U.S. 35.

Detectives are attempting to identify a male and female pictured in security photos from the residence.

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspects, they shouldl contact the Sheriff’s Office at 937-456-6262.

Tips can also be left anonymously on the PCSO website, emailed to [email protected] or by leaving a tip at 937-683-8047.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_PCSO_QUINN-ROAD-BURGLARY-1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_PCSO_QUINN-ROAD-BURGLARY-2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_PCSO_QUINN-ROAD-BURGLARY-3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_PCSO_QUINN-ROAD-BURGLARY-4.jpg