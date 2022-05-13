Creech, Hall introduce 4-H-related bill

COLUMBUS — State Representative Rodney Creech of West Alexandria and State Representative Thomas Hall of Madison Township last week introduced legislation aimed at granting more leniency and less adverse effects for students who participate in 4-H activities.

Under the proposed legislation, a student from kindergarten through twelfth grade will be excused for an absence that comes as a result of their participation in 4-H.

“Our students who participate in the wonderful 4-H program in Ohio should not have to sacrifice their education at the cost of their participation in 4-H activities,” Creech said. “This proposed legislation will work as a remedy to ensure no such problem persists.”

A student who will be participating in 4-H will simply provide documentation proving their participation in the activity and the school district will then give the student the opportunity to make up any work missed due to the program.

Further, they will not see any adverse event in grading from their participation in 4-H. A school administrator can deny a request if the student is under disciplinary action or if the time missed conflicts with state assessments.

“4-H is an important program to so many students throughout Ohio and I am proud to have introduced this legislation with Representative Creech to make certain our students can both participate in 4-H while suffering no lapse in education,” Hall said.

The legislation will soon receive a bill number and then will be referred to an Ohio House Committee.

