‘Good Art, Great Folk’ another success

CAMDEN —The Preble County Art Association hosted its “Good Art, Great Folk” event on Saturday evening, May 7, at the Wilderness Ridge Retreat Center outside Camden.

The event followed up on the PCAA’s previous annual “Bad Art, Good Folk” fundraisers by putting on an “All Stars” twist and bringing back artists who participated in previous years to help raise funds for Preble Arts.

“It was a great way to wrap up the consecutive years of Bad Art, Good Folk — by wrapping it up with Good Art, Great Folk,” Preble Arts Executive Director Claudia Edwards said at the end of the evening.

This year’s participating artists whose works were auctioned off by emcee and auctioneer John Kramer included Elizabeth O’Hair, Todd Appledorn, John Liddy, Joe Ferriell, Rudy Roth, Michelle Buckley and Rodney Creech.

When all was said and done, Buckley earned the title “2022 Preble Arts’ All Star.”

“In my mind everyone is a great folk, and every participant has been a great star for Preble County and for the arts in our community,” she added. “And I was pleased to see the support that was happening this evening. We did really good as far as raising funds. Last year was our biggest year, so it’s going to be very, very tough to kind of beat that from now on. But we will continue to serve the community the way that we have been.”

“We will continue to do our best to share and encourage, and support — and fuel creativity in our community, especially with the youth and families,” she said. “I’m very thankful that everyone came out and supported Preble Arts.”

Future events may be changed up a bit, according to Edwards.

“The focus of future events is going to be the need-based auction, which uses the cards on the tables with the names of the guests,” she said. “They have different amounts on them that range from $1,000 to $100. And, if folks want to support our efforts, they can simply raise that card and pledge that amount and we will invoice them later.

“But we will still have a fundraiser every year.”

Next year’s will probably be held around the first week of April, according to Edwards.

“Thank you to IU East, and Winfastener Dayton Company, who were our biggest sponsors this year, and to all of the participants from all the last seven years who were involved — and every sponsor and every guest who was here tonight,” she added.

Other sponsors and partners included Prograde Excavation and Demolition, Bushrod Brew Works, Henny Penny, Simon Insurance, Somerville Bank, Bullen Ultrasonics, S. Stanley Paving, Best Western Hotels and Resorts, Silfex, Heeter Insurance, Halderman Real Estate and Farm Management, RDA Group, Edward Jones, Vista Investment Partners, Yankee Clover Mercantile, Lawn Plus, Music’s Automotive, Town & Country Veterinary Clinic, Wilderness Ridge, and M&S Body Shop.

Approximately $50,000 was raised at this year’s event, according to Edwards.

The evening included music by “Musica Nunc” of the Richmond Community Orchestra, and a live, on-site painting by Preble County artist David Maynard.

