Bridges, Bikes & Blues slated for June 18

EATON & LEWISBURG — The long-standing traditional Bridges, Bikes, and Blues motorcycle ride event is scheduled for Saturday, June 18.

The ride will begin at the Preble County Historical Society with registration opening at 11. a.m. The kickstands will go up at 12:30 p.m. for the ride to begin.

With direction and safety organized by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Dayton Iron Workers, the riders will visit all eight Preble County covered bridges ending the route at the Lewisburg Historical Society for its ice cream social and event complete with a DJ playing music; food; shopping in downtown Lewisburg and a fun afternoon, according to PCHS Executive Director Lisa White.

“This year, we have planned for the weather so in case of rain, the raindate is Sunday, June 19, following the exact schedule,” White said. “Both historical societies have worked hard to make this a memorable event.”

The cost is $25 per rider. Register online at www.preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com under the events tab and get a t-shirt included while supplies last.

Registration is also available the day of the ride.

“Please join us for a fun-filled historic bridge tour and support your local historical societies,” White said.

