Camden resumes sidewalk repairs

CAMDEN — Camden Village Council made the decision during a Thursday, June 2, meeting, to proceed with a project during which deteriorated sidewalks in the village will be replaced.

According to council, the program has been suspended for two years due to the economic hardship inflicted on the citizens of Camden, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Council now looks to proceed with the project.

According to council, businesses and residents who own property with hazardous sidewalks will be responsible for funding the replacement of said sidewalks. Council expressed their willingness to work with members of the community who may be unable to finance the repairs right away, as well as their understanding of the hardship residents are facing economically. Village Administrator Rusty Wilson will oversee the project, and is willing to work with residents regarding financing options.

The village posted information regarding the project to the village Facebook page, as well as the village website, for particular ordinances.

In other business:

Council once more expressed its disappointment in the handling of Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) General Operating, and Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Police, neither of which passed in the latest election.

“We didn’t do our diligence in promoting it,” remarked councilman Jeff Steele, “I don’t think it was even on the website. We have to own that, that’s on us as council.”

“We have a dangerous intersection up here, for example, it’s a $2 million-dollar project, it’s a safety grant. Everybody says, ‘why don’t you get grants?’ and that’s fine, we get grants. But we had to show we could contribute $200,000 to that project or we would have never gotten it.”

“They won’t even consider you unless you can show that you can put some money towards it also, and that you’re financially responsible enough to be worth giving you the money instead of someone else,” remarked councilwoman Kate Dusky.

Council plans to do more to educate Camden residents of the importance the levies have for Camden before the next election, where the levies will appear on the ballot again.

Doran finished by stating, “We are now in the position to do things — curbs, sidewalks, water, sewers — all these things take tremendous amounts of cash. If we don’t have the money, we may as well not apply (for grants.)”

For more information regarding the sidewalk replacement project, visit camdenohio.org. Camden Village Council meetings are public meetings held on the first and third Thursday of each month, at 7 p.m. at Camden Town Hall.

