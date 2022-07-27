Model T Club spends day in county

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County was the focus of an international tour on Monday, July 18, when hundreds of Model T Ford owners and their families visited as part of the The Model T Ford Club International’s 65th Model T Tour.

Based at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton, the July 17-22 event brought over 230 Model T cars and approximately 530 people from across North America and abroad to Butler and Preble Counties and parts of Indiana.

There were plenty of chances for classic car aficionados to view the Model Ts during the day. The club spent the day on Monday touring Preble County’s covered bridges, with visits to Lewisburg and Eaton. After visiting the Preble County Historical Society for donuts and fun activities, the drivers made their way to Lewisburg and stopped for some shopping in the village.

The tour participants then traveled to Eaton, where they drove through Roberts Bridge and then made their way to Eaton High/Middle School where they stopped for a lunch break at the school. Following a hot lunch provided by the Eaton Athletic and Band Boosters, they drove through Fort St. Clair and then visited downtown Eaton, where they parked to do a walking tour downtown and visit local businesses and the Preble County Courthouse.

According to MTFCI’s BJ Miller, the furthest car to come on the tour was trailered from Washington state. There were also Model Ts from Canada and all over the U.S. Some of the participants were from England as well. After visiting Preble County on Monday, onTuesday the tour visited Hueston Woods on the way to the Model T Museum in Richmond, Indiana. Wednesday they traveled to Rising Sun, Indiana and on Thursday they visited to Oldenburg, Indiana. On Friday, the group planned to travel to Brookville, Metamora and Laurel, Indiana.

“We are looking forward to bringing everyone to Preble County,” Miller said prior to the event. “The towns and businesses have been very welcoming to the Model Ts and we are excited to show everyone the area. We have chosen to tour the county because of the preservation of the county’s history and the local shops and businesses that are very unique. Preble County Historical Society is a wonderful hidden treasure with the displays, farm, and 1922 Washington built in Eaton. With the abundance of covered bridges and scenic backroads unusual to most areas, Preble County has been very inviting to our group.”

According to information on the Model T Ford Club International website, since 1957, the MTFCI has held an annual tour at various locations in the United State and Canada. In recent years, the tours have attracted between 400 and 600 people with 175 to 300 cars on tour.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt5.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt6.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt7.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt8.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt9.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt10.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt11.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt12.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt13.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt14.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt15.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt16.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt17.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt18.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt19.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt20.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt21.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt22.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt23.jpg Preble County was the focus of an international tour on Monday, July 18, when hundreds of Model T Ford owners and their families visited as part of the The Model T Ford Club International’s 65th Model T Tour. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt24.jpg Preble County was the focus of an international tour on Monday, July 18, when hundreds of Model T Ford owners and their families visited as part of the The Model T Ford Club International’s 65th Model T Tour. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt25.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt26.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt27.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt28.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt29.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt30.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt31.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt32.jpg Based at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton, the July 17-22 event brought over 230 Model T cars and approximately 530 people from across North America and abroad to Butler and Preble Counties and parts of Indiana. There were plenty of chances for classic car aficionados to view the Model Ts during the day. The club spent the day on Monday touring Preble County’s covered bridges, with visits to Lewisburg and Eaton. After visiting the Preble County Historical Society for donuts and fun activities, the drivers made their way to Lewisburg and stopped for some shopping in the village. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/07/web1_mt33.jpg Based at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton, the July 17-22 event brought over 230 Model T cars and approximately 530 people from across North America and abroad to Butler and Preble Counties and parts of Indiana. There were plenty of chances for classic car aficionados to view the Model Ts during the day. The club spent the day on Monday touring Preble County’s covered bridges, with visits to Lewisburg and Eaton. After visiting the Preble County Historical Society for donuts and fun activities, the drivers made their way to Lewisburg and stopped for some shopping in the village.