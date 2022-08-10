Postal employee arrested

ELDORADO — A 21-year-old Greenville resident was arrested last week after an investigation into a complaint items were being stolen from local residents’ mail before it was delivered.

Preble County Sheriff’s Deputies began an investigation in late May after receiving complaints mail was possibly being opened and money/gift cards being removed before it was delivered to homes in the Eldorado area,” Sheriff Mike Simpson said in a press release Monday, Aug. 8.

“Investigators contacted the United States Postal Inspector’s Office, and they assisted in the investigation, where an employee was identified as a suspect,” Simpson continued.” Investigators interviewed the employee last week.

The employee cooperated and admitted to opening mail since he began working at the Eldorado Post Office in December of 2021, according to Simpson.

“The employee would open mail that appeared to contain greeting cards, in search of cash or food gift cards,” Simpson reported. “The suspect admitted to finding and taking both on several occasions since December. Investigators also found that the suspect was issuing money orders from the Post Office while he was working, and then cashing them for his own personal use. On one occasion, the suspect issued a money order in a friend’s name.”

Investigators believe several hundred dollars in cash and food gift cards were taken.

Investigators also believe more than $2,000 in money orders were issued to the suspect.

Deputies arrested Austin C. Stutsman, 21, of Greenville. He was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with charges including identity fraud, a 5th degree felony and theft, also a 5th degree felony.

Stutsman remained in the Preble County Jail at press time, pending his court appearance. Investigators are continuing their investigation into this incident.

