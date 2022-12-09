Cops & Kids event set for Dec. 14

EATON — On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Fraternal Order of Police, Floyd E. Spitler Lodge #158 will be hosting its annual Cops & Kids event.

“With a little help from everyone, we can assist families that have fallen upon hard times and brighten their holiday season,” Preble County Sheriff’s Major Brad Moore said in a press release last week.

The Cops & Kids event helps families from all over the Preble County community. The selected families will have a catered dinner and then go shopping with FOP members for all the necessities: jackets, clothes, shoes, socks, and any other clothing items for which they are in dire need. With any remaining funds, they may purchase gifts for their family.

“The families that are chosen are outstanding citizens who have found themselves fallen on hard times but pull together to make ends meet,” Moore explained. “All the gifts purchased during our event are made possible by the members of the FOP and donations from citizens and businesses throughout Preble County.

“Over the last 10 years, we have helped over 300 children throughout the county have a merry Christmas,” he continued. “One hundred percent of the donations go to that night’s event, which in turn determines how many children and their families we can help that year.”

“We appreciate all the support and contributions we have received over the years,” Moore said.

Anyone interested in donating to this life-changing event, may make donations to Cops & Kids, P.O. Box 602, Eaton, OH 45320.

For additional information, contact Major Brad R. Moore via email at [email protected] or at 937-683-8021.