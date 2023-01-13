122nd Bird Count held

EATON — On Wednesday, Jan. 4, several individuals from around Preble County participated in the 122nd Annual Christmas Bird Count.

Preble County Educational Service Center instructor Daryl Michael has participated in the Christmas Bird Count in the Preble County area for over 25 years and the Montgomery County-Dayton Area for over 40 years. He and Twin Valley Community Local Schools staff member Catherine Ackerman take students from Twin Valley South High School each year around the county to identify and count birds.

The local bird count is part of a nationwide effort in which groups all over North America try to record the numbers and species of birds they can see and hear within a 15-mile radius, according to officials. The counts generally take place between mid-December and early January. Approximately 50 such bird counts take place in Ohio alone.

The Audubon Society’s website describes the Christmas Bird Count as “the nation’s longest-running community science bird project,” saying that information compiled during the count fuels the society’s work throughout the year. In 202o, during the 120th count, 2,646 counts were conducted by groups totaling over 80,000 individuals.

The purpose of the count, according is to make note of changes that may be taking place in the behavior of local bird life.

This year the groups visited Rush Run Wildlife Area, the Preble County Historical Society’s Nature Reserve and Ft. St. Clair Park in Eaton, as well as other smaller areas along the way.

Students enjoyed time in the Bird Blind at PCHS which was created and built by the local scouts in the community. Recently, they added bird feeders outside the blind to attract more species, thanks to local Eagle Scout Jackson Roth from Eaton High School.

The trails at the Preble County Historical Society are open seven days a week from dawn until dusk. For more information email [email protected] or call 937-787-4256.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2023/01/web1_birdcount1.jpg On Wednesday, Jan. 4, several individuals from around Preble County participated in the 122nd Annual Christmas Bird Count. The local bird count is part of a nationwide effort in which groups all over North America try to record the numbers and species of birds they can see and hear within a 15-mile radius, according to offiicals. The counts generally take place between mid-December and early January. Approximately 50 such bird counts take place in Ohio alone each year. Students this year visited Rush Run Wildlife Area, the Preble County Historical Society’s Nature Reserve and Ft. St. Clair Park in Eaton, as well as other smaller areas along the way. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2023/01/web1_birdcount2.jpg On Wednesday, Jan. 4, several individuals from around Preble County participated in the 122nd Annual Christmas Bird Count. The local bird count is part of a nationwide effort in which groups all over North America try to record the numbers and species of birds they can see and hear within a 15-mile radius, according to offiicals. The counts generally take place between mid-December and early January. Approximately 50 such bird counts take place in Ohio alone each year. Students this year visited Rush Run Wildlife Area, the Preble County Historical Society’s Nature Reserve and Ft. St. Clair Park in Eaton, as well as other smaller areas along the way. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2023/01/web1_birdcount3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2023/01/web1_birdcount4.jpg