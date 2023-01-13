Huffman sworn into Ohio Senate’s 135th General Assembly

COLUMBUS — State Senator Steve Huffman was sworn into the Ohio Senate during opening day ceremonies today at the Ohio Statehouse. The ceremony marked the beginning of the 135th General Assembly.

“I am honored to be elected by my constituents to serve the people of this great state,” Huffman said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Ohio Senate to continue to advance a conservative agenda for the state of Ohio.”

Following his re-election in November, Huffman will continue to represent Ohio’s 5th Senate District, which includes all of Miami and Preble Counties in addition to portions of Darke and Montgomery Counties. Huffman also two terms in the Ohio House from 2015-2018. He also was elected and served as Miami County Coroner from 2012-2015.

After graduating from Milton-Union High School, Huffman attended the University of Toledo, where he earned a medical degree from the Medical College of Ohio (now the University of Toledo School of Medicine). Huffman has been a practicing physician for 32 years and he has been serving overseas in underserved regions throughout his career.

A lifelong resident of Miami County, Senator Huffman resides in Tipp City with his wife, Kathryn, and their five children.

