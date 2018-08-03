Learn the basics of government contracting

EATON — Have you ever considered selling your services or products to a government agency, school or university? The OU PTAC in Cincinnati helps small businesses in Preble, Clinton, Warren, Butler, Hamilton and Clermont counties understand this process. Most small businesses need help understanding the process of contracting with government agencies: how to start, what is needed, where to find opportunities, and how to bid.

The Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) is part of a nationwide program designed to educate, train and encourage small businesses to be successful in government contracting at the federal, state or local level. This procurement technical assistance center is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the Defense Logistics Agency, Ohio Development Services Agency and Ohio University.

Private companies charge significant fees to help small businesses with these challenges. Most of their help is provided remotely. The PTAC works work one-on-one with each client, often in person — and all their services are free.

PTAC’s services can help small businesses:

• Identify potential agencies that buy your goods/services

• Find Federal/State/Local agency bid opportunities as a prime or sub-contractor

• Complete necessary registrations to sell to government entities

• Assess eligibility and complete certifications for small business preference categories such as 8(a), HUBZone, Veteran and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, Woman-Owned, Minority-Owned, DBE, EDGE and more.

• Develop sales and marketing strategies geared towards govt. customers

• Understand solicitations and assist with the bid proposal process

PTAC also provides:

• Free Bid-Match Service

• Training workshops on specific contracting topics

On Wednesday, Aug 8, at 11:30 a.m., Hayward Chappell, Procurement Specialist for the Cincinnati OU PTAC, will be speaking to interested small business owners about the basics of government contracting and the services offered by the center. This session will be located in the Preble County Development Partnership Assembly Room, at 119 S. Barron St., Eaton. Lunch will be provided. If interested, contact Preble County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leslie Collins at leslie.collins@preblecountyohio.com, RSVP to 937-456-4949 or register online at www.preblecountyohio.com. Seating is limited to the first 25 registrants. This session is free to PC Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

