Henny Penny announces leadership promotions

EATON — As Henny Penny finishes another strong year, the equipment manufacturer is announcing changes to its executive leadership team. The company’s continued growth has challenged leadership to accelerate the pace of scaling the business while executing day-to-day and staying focused on the long-term vision of being a People First organization that builds the world’s most premium commercial foodservice equipment.

To help address the challenge, Rob Connelly, Henny Penny CEO, is promoting two proven leaders, Steve Maggard and Carolyn Wall, to Executive Vice President.

Maggard previously served as Senior VP of Operations and has been with Henny Penny since 1982. In his new role as Executive Vice President, Maggard is responsible for global day-to-day operations including: engineering, new product development, parts, production (in Eaton, Ohio and Suzhou, China), quality assurance and supply chain.

Wall previously served as Chief People Officer and has been with Henny Penny since 2008. In her new role as Executive Vice President, Wall will manage global day-to-day responsibilities for the company’s support functions including: brand, finance, human resources, IT, legal and product management.

“I am fortunate to work alongside a diverse and talented team where I have the opportunity to elevate two leaders who can manage our day-to-day operations as I focus on achieving our vision and building our People First culture,” said Connelly. “This structure change will make us better by allowing Steve and Carolyn to focus on what they do best: leading their teams to execute with excellence.”