Nominations open for BBB’s Women in Business Networking ‘Top 25 Women to Watch’

DAYTON — Women in Business Networking (WiBN), a program of Better Business Bureau serving Dayton/Miami Valley, announces nominations are open for its Top 25 Women To Watch Class of 2019.

Deadline for nominations is March 30. From the nominations, 25 women will be selected who have shown exceptional leadership, made an impact in their industry or marketplace and made significant contributions to their community.

Nominations can be submitted by individuals, businesses or communities on behalf of the individual being nominated. Nominations can be submitted on the WiBN website: http://bit.ly/2019Top25.

“We expect the class of 2019 to be just as outstanding as the previous classes,” says Melissa Cutcher, BBB chief business officer. “These women represent what is great about our community. They are making a difference and more than a ripple where they are whether in their business or through their volunteer efforts.”

By honoring the Top 25 Women to Watch each year, WiBN hopes to inspire them – and other women like them – to take their professional and personal lives to yet another level. We are watching to see what WiBN’s watchable women have in store for us, themselves and the entire Miami Valley.