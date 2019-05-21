First-ever Preble County Food Truck Rally, Saturday, June 15

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Bringing together some of the Miami Valley’s best trucks, along with local artisan vendors, free live music, and beer, wine and spirits for sale, the first Preble County Food Truck Rally is happening in the lot behind The Bison and The Boar on Saturday, June 15.

“We’re excited to bring food trucks out to a whole new audience here in Preble County,” Brian Johnson, organizer of Preble County Truck Rallies said. “Every third Saturday through October we’ll be inviting out some of the best in the region. It’s a great time to try a few new things from a few new places!”

Featured food trucks for the June Rally include Turkeys R Us, High Power Concessions, Heart Attack on Wheels, Wildfire Pizza, Comfort Food & Coffee, Tin Roof Mobile Food, and Son Of a Biscuit. Trucks are subject to change.

“In addition to all of the trucks in the lot, The Bison and The Boar’s bar will be open,” Johnson said. “They’ll have free live music, and beer and breakfast and lunch cocktails available for purchase. Come on out for a great breakfast, lunch or brunch in Preble County.”

For those interested in attending the Preble County Food Truck Rally, the first event will take place on Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Additional events take place on the third Saturday of the month through October.

More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/PrebleCountyFTR/

The Bison and The Boar is located at 3377 U.S. 35 East, between Eaton & West Alexandria.