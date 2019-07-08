Library adds Consumer Reports to list of free databases

EATON — The Preble County District Library recently announced the addition of ConsumerReports.org to its ever-growing list of databases.

With Consumer Reports, consumers have access to product ratings and reviews, Cars Best Deals Plus, and extensive content from Consumer Reports Online Health. Consumers can even connect with verified home service professionals to help with home renovation projects and installations using Consumer Reports. Information is updated frequently, providing reliable data, unbiased information and more than 1,000 ratings, reviews, product comparisons and video clips.

“Whether looking to learn more about budget-friendly home improvement plans, understanding the benefits and risks of retirement options or searching for the latest recalls of baby products, the Preble County District Library has you covered, completely free with your library card,” PCDL Marketing Director Clayton Jaros said.

“Stop in at your local branch today or log on to www.preblelibrary.org to begin accessing the wealth of knowledge available right here in Preble County.”