The Burg Deli opens in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — The Burg Deli, located at 334 W. Cumberland St. in Lewisburg, opened on Monday, Nov. 25. A ribbon cutting with the Lewisburg Chamber of Commerce was held on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The Burg Deli stocks fine meats and cheeses, freshly made sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, and specialty items. It also carries Winner’s Meats.

According to co-owners Don Hite and Carl Magnuson, they began looking into opening a deli several years ago and jumped on the opportunity to purchase the location in Lewisburg when it became available.

“We named it The Burg Deli, because of Lewisburg,” Hite explained. “We thought there was a demand for [a deli], people need it in the community. We are also going to try to have fresh produce here too, so people don’t have to drive [to buy fresh fruits and vegetables].”

Magnuson added, The Burg Deli is providing items that many communities surrounding Lewisburg don’t have anymore, including baked goods, produce, and quality deli meats.

“We’re conveniently located, particularly for the elderly who can’t drive to Brookville or Eaton, especially in the winter,” Hite said. “Come in and see — check us out!”

The new shop is open from Monday through Friday 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

The Burg Deli is active on Facebook, posting menus and specials for customers to see. More information can be found at TheBurgDeli.com or by contacting 937-583-5110.

The Burg Deli held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Dec. 4. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/12/web1_Burg1-1.jpg The Burg Deli held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Dec. 4. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/12/web1_Burg2-1.jpg

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH