Former Akey/NTS driver retires from Trans Alliance

GREENVILLE — Trans Alliance LLC recently celebrated the retirement of driver Tim Wilson.

Wilson, a Darke County resident, has been a professional truck driver for over 29 years. His driving career started in 1992 with Schneider, then in 1996 he joined Carl Akey/Nutrition Transportation Services in Lewisburg. His career continued on when Trans Alliance acquired the NTS fleet in 2013.

Wilson has driven 3 million-plus miles over the years, and was always a consistent Top Performer in the company’s Safety and Engine Idle programs, according to Trans Alliance officials. He is looking forward to spending more time with his wife of 50 years, Debbie, and catching up on her “honey do list.”

“Trans Alliance and their customers will miss his professional attitude, and wish him and Debbie a happy retirement,” TA officias said in a press release.

Trans Alliance LLC is a freight carrier and logistics company that was formed in 2012 after a change of ownership to replace the former Garber Ag Freight Inc that was established in 1994. Trans Alliance has terminals with repair facilities in Greenville, and Fremont, Nebraska, and primarily serves the agriculture and pet food industries hauling bulk and dry van commodities.

