Student notes

Mackenzie Newman

PEORIA, ILLINOIS — Mackenzie Newman of Eaton was named to the Bradley University Spring 2019 Dean’s List.

Newman is majoring in Marketing and is among the 1,700 students named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s List.

Alexandra Taxter

GREENCASTLE, INDIANA — Alexandra Taxter of Eaton has been named to DePauw University’s Spring 2019 Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Isabella Whiting

FINDLAY — Isabella Whiting, of Lewisburg, recently performed in a spring band concert with the University of Findlay’s Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble. “Through the Narrow Gate — The Road to Salvation” was the theme of the program. Featured works celebrated the human spirit and spirituality with selections including “When Spirits Soar,” “Salvation,” “Into the Storm,” and “Allerseelen” (All Souls Day). The finale, a work by Robert W. Smith entitled “The Divine Comedy,” is a musical interpretation of Dante’s “Inferno.” The performance was directed by Jack Taylor, professor of music.

Whiting also recently performed in a spring instrumental recital at the University of Findlay, performing “Scherzo Concertante” by Vaclav Nelhybel on the horn.

Richard Feustel

CEDARVILLE — Richard Feustel, a Computer Engineering major from Lewisburg, was named to the Dean’s List at Cedarville University. This recognition required Feustel to maintain a 3.5 minimum GPA and carry at least 12 credit hours for the spring 2019 semester.