Introducing the history of the HOH

In celebration of its 40th anniversary in 2011, the Preble County Historical Society (PCHS) created a Hall of Honor. The PCHS Board of Trustees designated that the Hall of Honor be named the Sara Swartsel Hall of Honor in recognition of the heritage and philanthropy of the Swartsel Family as demonstrated by Sara’s enduring gift to the Preble County Historical Society and the Preble County community of her family farm in southeast Preble County. The Register-Herald joined the PCHS as co-sponsor of the Hall of Honor in recognition of the natural partnership of the two organizations in recording the history of Preble County every day.

In 2019 the Hall of Honor will induct its ninth membership class. Inductees must be deceased and have lived in Preble County at some point in their lives; further, they must meet one or more of the following requirements: have been outstanding in achievement in agriculture, arts, professions, politics, public service, education, or sports; or have a reputation that brings honor to the county, or personal commitment and service to the county; or had a lasting impact on the county.

2011 Inductees – The Inaugural Year of the Hall of Honor

Helen J. Felton (1918-2011) and M. Heber Felton (1912-2001)

Helen and M. Heber Felton, each individually through many different organizations, and together through their mutual love and support, lived in the county for a total of 180 years. Heber as CEO and President of Eaton Home Loan and Home Aid Company and Helen as an educator, both enjoyed history and were proud of their heritage.

Andrew L. Harris (1835-1915)

Civil War hero as Colonel with the 75th OVI, public servant at local, state, and national levels, serving Ohio as Judge, State Representative, State Senator, Lt. Governor, Governor, and chairman of the United States Industrial Commission under President McKinley, Harris was a “Farmer-Statesman.” A graduate of Miami University, he lived in Preble County for 77 years.

Seth S. Schlotterbeck (1898-1985)

As County Highway Department Superintendent 1937-1966, Schlotterbeck was instrumental in preserving our covered bridges, historic steel truss bridges, and the Lewisburg Log House. His detailed photography and recording of historical details have provided records that otherwise would have been lost. A World War I veteran, Schlotterbeck spent his entire life of 87 years in and documenting Preble County.

Sara Swartsel (1914-2003)

The Hall of Honor is named in honor of Sara Swartsel, county native, educator, artist, and environmentalist, who donated her family farm to the Preble County Historical Society with four objectives: beautify the grounds through plantings and horticultural activities; encourage and provide space and facilities for activities of cultural and educational nature, environmental studies, musicals, lectures, and the arts; conduct farming operations and demonstrate agricultural activities of the past and present; and generally encourage the widest possible use of these objectives and purposes to cooperate with schools and groups in bringing children to the center and to promote and encourage its use.