Using career resources…youth and adults

Having a career aligned to your skills and interests is a recipe to enjoying your daily work and having success in the workplace. As I talk with our Preble County students I continue to emphasize this fact.

Recently I had the opportunity to meet with two of our Preble County Job Center staff to further understand the resources available to everyone here in the county and beyond. In talking with these great individuals, I soon learned so much more than I expected.

The resources at the OhioMeanJobs (OMJ) Center is a resource to both job seekers and employers. In short, it serves as a means of “connecting” those who want job opportunities with those who have job opportunities!

For job seekers the OhioMeansJobs Center of Preble County can provide the most recent of job postings, computer resources, assistance with résumés, and various other job assessments and specialty programs that can help individuals better prepare for the next step in their career.

For employers the OMJ Center can assist with the posting of job openings, provide a conference room to conduct on-site interviews, help with applicant screenings, as well as funding and coordination of On-the-Job Training (OJT) and Incumbent Worker Training (IWT).

In the future I hope to connect our Preble County high school students with this awesome resource. In the meantime, if you have a desire to improve your current skills on the job or would like to review additional opportunities for your career, please contact Kayla Bennett, Eligibility Referral Specialist II at the OMJ Center by calling 937-472-2529 or connect with her at Kayla.Bennett@jfs.ohio.gov. You can also visit Preble County’s One Stop Job Center that is located at 1500 Park Avenue, Eaton, Ohio 45320. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Niehaus https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/12/web1_Niehaus.jpg Niehaus