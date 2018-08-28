Panthers split pair of matches; waiting return of all-Ohio performer

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South’s boys golf team split a pair of matches last week.

The Panthers began the week with a 197-221 win over host National Trail on Monday, Aug. 20.

“We had to wait for the torrential downpour to end before we could start the match,” South coach Darcy Robinson said. “ The wet course made for some interesting golf. It was really tough to read the greens, so that was a bit frustrating, but fortunately, we were able to come away with the win”

Chance Parks led the Panthers with a 45. Willie Bowman added a 46. Steve Bitner shot 51 and Connor Bradley added a 55.

”Today marked the first time that Chance Parks was our medalist. I’m very pleased with the progress he’s been making this year,” Robinson said.

On Thursday, South played Tri-Village and suffered a 193-219 loss.

“Last night was a rough one,” Robinson said. “Willie Bowman had an unusually difficult match. He’s been playing so well for us up to this point, but tonight wasn’t his night. Chance Parks was our low score with a 49, but even he had an unusual match; he parred 5 holes, but in the middle 4 holes, he was 13 over. That’s the game of golf in a nutshell. Even when you’re a good golfer, you can go out and shoot a lousy round. Also, you might be playing one of your best rounds, then the wheels fall off the cart out of nowhere.”

Robinson said the team is still waiting the return of all-Ohio player Nathan Osborn who is currently out with an injury.

”We’re still feeling the effects of not having Nate,” she said. “We’re hoping that he can get back in another week or so.”

South was scheduled to play Bethel on Monday, Aug. 27. On Tuesday, the Panthers were to play Dixie and Middletown Christian. They will close out the week with a match at Franklin-Monroe on Thursday.

