Eagles 3rd at Patriot Classic

NEW MADISON — Eaton’s boys basketball team finished third at the Patriot Classic, held on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 28-29. Eaton opened the tournament, hosted by Tri-Village, with a 54-41 loss to Ansonia on Friday. The Eagles were led by Hunter Frost and Dylan Jackson, who scored 14 and 13 respectively. In the consolation game, Eaton had a quick start, leading 21-10 after the first quarter and 44-22 at halftime, and cruised by Jefferson, 75-48. Eaton (3-6) is scheduled to host Bellbrook on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 and Hamilton Ross on Saturday.

