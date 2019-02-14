Boys basketball teams begin sectional tournament next week

PREBLE COUNTY — The boys high school sectional basketball tournament is set to begin next week. Teams learned their postseason paths during the seed meetings on Sunday, Feb. 10.

In Division II, Eaton (5-16) was the No. 14 seed in the Trent 2 sectional and will meet top-seeded Chaminade Julienne (17-3) on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. The game will be played at Trent Arena, in Kettering.

The winner will meet either No. 7 Alter (11-9) or No. 13 West Carrollton (5-15) in the second round on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The district semifinal is set for Saturday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. against either No. 3 Fenwick (12-7), No. 11 Valley View (7-12) or No. 8 Monroe (10-10).

In a loaded Division III sectional, Twin Valley South (17-2) earned the No. 5 seed and will meet No. 17 Greeneview (7-12) in the first round on Friday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. in the Northmont 1 upper bracket. The game will be played at Northmont High School.

The winner meets No. 7 Versailles (11-9) in the second round.

The district semifinal is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, against either No. 4 Brookville (16-3), No. 15 Greenon (8-11) or No. 16 Indian Lake (7-13).

In the Northmont 2 sectional, Preble Shawnee (9-10) is the No. 13 seed and will play No. 10 West Liberty-Salem on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. The winner advances to the second round and will face No. 11 Bethel (10-10) on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

The lower bracket features No. 1 Anna (18-1), No. 21 Carlisle (5-16) and No. 22 Northeastern (3-17).

The district semifinal is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on March 2.

In the Butler 1 lower bracket, No. 6 National Trail (17-2) will battle No. 12 Arcanum (12-7). The winner advances to the district semifinal to be played on March 2 at 1 p.m. against either No. 3 Madison (17-3), No. 19 Dayton Christian (6-13) or No. 18 Milton-Union (6-13). All games will be played at Vandalia-Butler High School.

In Division IV, Tri-County North (7-12) is the No. 9 seed in the Troy 2 lower bracket and will play No. 3 Emmanuel Christian on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

The winner advances to the second to play either No. 7 Miami Valley (7-9) or No. 8 Tri-Village (8-12) on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 Catholic Central (16-2), No. 12 Jefferson (3-16) and No. 11 Yellow Springs (3-16) are in the upper bracket.

The district semifinal is scheduled for March 2 at 7 p.m. All games will be played at Troy High School.

Eaton senior Isaac Manning dribbles the basketball during a recent game. Manning and the Eagles will meet No. 1 seed Chaminade Julienne in the first round of the Division II sectional tournament on Saturday, Feb. 23. The game will be played at Trent Arena and is scheduled to tip-off at 4 p.m. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/02/web1_ehsbbk2.jpg Eaton senior Isaac Manning dribbles the basketball during a recent game. Manning and the Eagles will meet No. 1 seed Chaminade Julienne in the first round of the Division II sectional tournament on Saturday, Feb. 23. The game will be played at Trent Arena and is scheduled to tip-off at 4 p.m. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Calvin Leeth and Preble Shawnee will open Division III sectional tournament action on Saturday, Feb. 23 against West Liberty-Salem. The game will be played at Northmont High School and is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/02/web1_PSatMonroe134.jpg Calvin Leeth and Preble Shawnee will open Division III sectional tournament action on Saturday, Feb. 23 against West Liberty-Salem. The game will be played at Northmont High School and is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald National Trail sophomore Cameron Harrison will lead National Trail into the post-season when the Blazers battle Arcanum on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the first round of the Division III sectional. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/02/web1_NT-VS-MV-3-1.jpg National Trail sophomore Cameron Harrison will lead National Trail into the post-season when the Blazers battle Arcanum on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the first round of the Division III sectional. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. Deron Newman | For The Register-Herald Willie Bowman has played a key role for CCC champion Twin Valley South and will continue to do so when the Panthers begin sectional tournament play. South will begin the post-season on Friday, Feb. 22 when they face off with Greeneview at 6 p.m. The game will be played at Northmont High School. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/02/web1_TVSvsBethek136-1.jpg Willie Bowman has played a key role for CCC champion Twin Valley South and will continue to do so when the Panthers begin sectional tournament play. South will begin the post-season on Friday, Feb. 22 when they face off with Greeneview at 6 p.m. The game will be played at Northmont High School. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Tri-County North senior Brian Stinson scored 21 points to lead the Panthers to a 62-48 come-from-behind win over Preble Shawnee on Saturday, Feb. 2. Stinson and the Panthers will begin the Division IV sectional tournament on Saturday, Feb. 23 against Emmanuel Christian. The game will be played at Troy High School and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/02/web1_PSvsTCN_feb231-1.jpg Tri-County North senior Brian Stinson scored 21 points to lead the Panthers to a 62-48 come-from-behind win over Preble Shawnee on Saturday, Feb. 2. Stinson and the Panthers will begin the Division IV sectional tournament on Saturday, Feb. 23 against Emmanuel Christian. The game will be played at Troy High School and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

