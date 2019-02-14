Boys basketball teams begin sectional tournament next week

PREBLE COUNTY — The boys high school sectional basketball tournament is set to begin next week. Teams learned their postseason paths during the seed meetings on Sunday, Feb. 10.
In Division II, Eaton (5-16) was the No. 14 seed in the Trent 2 sectional and will meet top-seeded Chaminade Julienne (17-3) on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. The game will be played at Trent Arena, in Kettering.
The winner will meet either No. 7 Alter (11-9) or No. 13 West Carrollton (5-15) in the second round on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
The district semifinal is set for Saturday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. against either No. 3 Fenwick (12-7), No. 11 Valley View (7-12) or No. 8 Monroe (10-10).
In a loaded Division III sectional, Twin Valley South (17-2) earned the No. 5 seed and will meet No. 17 Greeneview (7-12) in the first round on Friday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. in the Northmont 1 upper bracket. The game will be played at Northmont High School.
The winner meets No. 7 Versailles (11-9) in the second round.
The district semifinal is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, against either No. 4 Brookville (16-3), No. 15 Greenon (8-11) or No. 16 Indian Lake (7-13).
In the Northmont 2 sectional, Preble Shawnee (9-10) is the No. 13 seed and will play No. 10 West Liberty-Salem on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. The winner advances to the second round and will face No. 11 Bethel (10-10) on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.
The lower bracket features No. 1 Anna (18-1), No. 21 Carlisle (5-16) and No. 22 Northeastern (3-17).
The district semifinal is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on March 2.
In the Butler 1 lower bracket, No. 6 National Trail (17-2) will battle No. 12 Arcanum (12-7). The winner advances to the district semifinal to be played on March 2 at 1 p.m. against either No. 3 Madison (17-3), No. 19 Dayton Christian (6-13) or No. 18 Milton-Union (6-13). All games will be played at Vandalia-Butler High School.
In Division IV, Tri-County North (7-12) is the No. 9 seed in the Troy 2 lower bracket and will play No. 3 Emmanuel Christian on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.
The winner advances to the second to play either No. 7 Miami Valley (7-9) or No. 8 Tri-Village (8-12) on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
No. 2 Catholic Central (16-2), No. 12 Jefferson (3-16) and No. 11 Yellow Springs (3-16) are in the upper bracket.
The district semifinal is scheduled for March 2 at 7 p.m. All games will be played at Troy High School.
Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH