Blazers finish CCC 12-0

NEW PARIS — National Trail’s boys basketball team capped an undefeated league season with a 59-48 win over Franklin-Monroe on Friday, Feb. 14 in front of a large Senior Nigh crowd.

The Blazers, winners of seven straight and eight of their last nine games, finished the regular season 19-3 overall and 12-0 in the Cross County Conference to claim the programs first league title since the 2002-2003 season.

Blazer senior Zach Woodall was unable to play because of injury, but fellow seniors Coleton Everman (7 points), Colton Toms (6 points), and Elijah Hughes (4 points) helped pick up the slack and lead Trail to victory, according to National Trail coach Mike Harrison.

Junior Cameron Harrison had 17, Wyatt House 11, and Tyler Weathington added 10 points for the Blazers.

The Blazers led 15-12 after the first quarter. They extended the lead to 33-19 by halftime. Trail’s lead was 16 at the end of three quarters, 47-31. F-M scored the final six points of the game to close to within 11.

Trail will begin Division III sectional tournament play on Thursday, Feb. 27 against CCC foe Miami East at Northmont High School. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The No. 4 seed Blazers defeated East (10-12, 7-5 CCC) 54-44 Jan. 7, on the Vikings home court.

Blazers celebrated the Senior Night win by cutting down the nets

