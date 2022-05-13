Eaton earns No. 1 seed in upcoming sectional

PREBLE COUNTY — The Road to Canal Park and a state championship will begin Monday, May 16, for the county’s five varsity baseball teams.

Eaton (14-4), winners of the Southwestern Buckeye League West Division, earned the No. 1 seed in the Dayton Division II sectional.

The Eagles will host either No. 7 Valley View or No. 9 Trotwood-Madison in the sectional final on Thursday, May 19 in the Dayton 1 upper bracket. The winner moves on to the district semifinal on Tuesday, May 24 to play either No. 5 Oakwood, No. 6 Carroll or No. 4 Greenville. The game will be played at Dayton Christian High School.

In Division III, No. 10 National Trail (7-9) will host No. 14 Preble Shawnee (6-9) on Monday, May 16 in an opening round game in the Dayton 1 lower bracket. The winner will play at No. 5 Mechanicsburg in the sectional final on Wednesday, May 18. The district semifinal is slated for Monday, May 23 against either No. 3 Indian Lake, No. 15 West Liberty-Salem or No. 17 Triad. The game will be played at Tecumseh High School.

In Division IV, No. 7 Twin Valley South (6-7) will host No. 9 Tri-Village in a Dayton 1 upper bracket first round game. The winner will advance to play at No. 2 Troy Christian in the sectional final on Wednesday, May 18. The district semifinal is scheduled for Monday, May 23 at Troy Market Street Field to be played against either No. 3 Southeastern, No. 8 Franklin-Monroe or No. 11 Yellow Springs.

Also in Division IV, Tri-County North is the No. 4 seed and will host the winner of No. 5 Catholic Central or No. 10 Emmanuel Christian on Wednesday, May 18 in a sectional final game. The winner moves on to the district semifinal against either No. 1 Dayton Christian, No. 6 Cedarville or No. 12 Legacy Christian on Monday, May 23 at Troy’s Duke Park.

All games are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and tickets must be bought online. For ticket information contact your local school’s athletic department.

District final games are scheduled for Wednesday, May 25 or Thursday, May 26.

Eaton’s Theo Winings has helped lead the Eagle to a Southwestern Buckeye League West Division title and a No. 1 seed in the upcoming Division II sectioanl tournament. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/05/web1_ehsbb2.jpg Eaton’s Theo Winings has helped lead the Eagle to a Southwestern Buckeye League West Division title and a No. 1 seed in the upcoming Division II sectioanl tournament. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Sectional baseball tournament slated to begin Monday, May 16

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr