Baker, Miracle recognized for academic achievement, attitude, attendance

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Health and Consumer Science department is proud to recognize students of the month for December: Briana Baker (Dental Assisting student from Eaton High School) and Austin Miracle (Culinary Arts student from Tri-County North High School).

Baker is a junior student within the Dental Assisting Program. Briana is a leader within her program and is always giving 100 percent effort. She has a 4.0 GPA and has obtained perfect attendance. Mrs. Hartman (program instructor) stated, “Briana handles her athletic and academic responsibilities flawlessly.”

Miracle is a junior student within the Culinary Arts Program. He earned a 4.0 GPA for the first quarter and is a leader within his program. He is showing excellent skills within the lab and his positive attitude is respected by his peers. Chef Bergbigler (program instructor) stated, “Austin is always ready for lab and has shown excellent skills in baking and decorating.”

MVCTC would like to thank Marion’s Pizza for their support and sponsorship of the Health and Consumer Sciences student of the month program.

MVCTC December Health and Consumer Science Students of the month are Briana Baker (Dental Assisting student from Eaton High School) and Austin Miracle (Culinary Arts student from Tri-County North High School). Both students are recognized for academic achievement, attitude, leadership skills, and attendance. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/12/web1_HCS-December-1-.jpg MVCTC December Health and Consumer Science Students of the month are Briana Baker (Dental Assisting student from Eaton High School) and Austin Miracle (Culinary Arts student from Tri-County North High School). Both students are recognized for academic achievement, attitude, leadership skills, and attendance.