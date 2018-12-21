Local student among Eye Care/Ophthalmic Assistant grads

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Eye Care/Ophthalmic Assistant Program held its graduation ceremony in the MVCTC Student Activity Center on Dec. 7. The Center was full of family and friends there to support the graduates in attendance. Multiple faculty and staff were also in attendance to congratulate the graduates on successful completion of the rigorous program.

The high demand for ophthalmic assistants, results in a nearly 100% job placement rate. Ultimately the students graduate from the program with the ability to enter the ophthalmic workforce at a competitive salary/wage. Recent graduates have obtained positions with a starting wage close to $20/hour and an opportunity for a raise once they obtain their Certified Ophthalmic Assistant (COA) credential.

The graduates successfully completing the program included Elaina Wassom from New Paris.

