Preble resident among CTC PN grads

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCT) Adult Education Practical Nursing Program held its graduation ceremony in the Student Activity Center on Dec. 7. The graduation was attended by family and friends there to support the 27 graduates. Multiple faculty and staff were also in attendance to congratulate the graduates on successful completion of the rigorous program. After receiving their passports and nursing pins, the graduates invited all nurses present to stand with them and recite the Florence Nightingale Pledge. This was a very moving experience for all those in attendance.

MVCTC Adult Education Nursing Coordinator, Lynn Beaver, shared, “Job opportunities are plentiful for the graduates. As of December 11, 2018, we have already heard from graduates that have passed their NCLEX licensure exam.”

The graduates completing the program included: Breeann Getter from Brookville and Kristen Petitjean from Lewisburg.

