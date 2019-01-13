MVCTC Electives, Business, Information Technology, and Agriculture December Students of the Month recognized

ENGLEWOOD — The Electives, Business, Information Technology, and Agriculture Department at Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC), to honor outstanding accomplishments and leadership in Career Tech Education, is proud to announce the December honorees for the Department’s Career Tech Students of the Month.

Carley Asher (Preble Shawnee) and Dillon Hall (Northmont) were recognized for being outstanding representatives of their respective career tech programs.

Asher (Preble Shawnee) from the Veterinary Science program taught by Dr. Christa Nealeigh, has demonstrated leadership and scholastic achievement during her time at MVCTC.

“She has been more than the ideal student. She epitomizes the saying, “You can Count on Me.” Carley serves as the FFA Vice-President, and she represents the program and school with pride in serving as an MVCTC Student Ambassador,” Dr. Nealeigh stated.

Dillon Hall (Northmont) from the Media and Video production program taught by instructor Pat Carlisle worked hard to present a distance-learning lesson to Brookville 6th graders. Dillon developed and presented a lesson plan using Google Slides and Google Sheets in order to help teach students how to use these platforms for a science project.

Congratulations from MVCTC go out to Asher and Hall for their outstanding representation of MVCTC and their respective programs. Special thanks to Hot Head Burrito of Englewood, for donating gift certificates.

For more information on the opportunities offered at MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.

