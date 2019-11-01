Eaton blood donor Clark saluted as ‘one of Ohio’s finest citizens’

DAYTON — Community Blood Center’s top donor, Wendell Clark, has another honor to celebrate. He received a commendation from the Ohio Senate “Honoring Wendell Clark for Tremendous Generosity” in recognition of his milestone 700th lifetime donation on Sept. 9.

CBC presented the commendation to Wendell Oct. 21, as he made his 703rd lifetime donation. It is signed by Ohio Senate President Obhof and Sen. Steve Huffman, who represents the 5th District which includes Preble County and Wendell’s hometown of Eaton.

“By volunteering to donate blood at the Community Blood Center, you have helped to save the lives of many victims of accidents and disease for whom blood transfusion are essential,” wrote the senators.

“A prostate cancer survivor, you have not let life’s obstacles deter you from assisting others, and you have certainly distinguished yourself as a concerned and responsible citizen. We applaud you for your selfless contribution to those who need it most.”

Wendell has been CBC’s all-time top donor since 2013. He was forced to stop donating in 2014 when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He underwent successful surgery and was deferred from donating for two years. Exactly two years later, he was back donating.

“Your generous donations reflect a sincere dedication to ensuring the welfare other others, as well as the unwavering commitment to humanitarianism,” wrote the senators. “The spirit of charity and strength of character you have displayed have earned you the gratitude and respect of all who know you, and you are deserving of the highest praise… we commend you as a truly remarkable individual and salute you as one of Ohio’s finest citizens.”

Wendell plans to display the commendation in his home with other memorabilia from his unmatched “Donor for Life” accomplishments, including a similar commendation from the Ohio General Assembly after his milestone 600th lifetime donation in 2013. He was inducted into the Fresenius Kabi National Donation Hall of Fame in 2017.

“I have the picture from when I threw out the first pitch at the Dayton Dragons game and everybody from Community Blood Center signed the matting,” he said.

Wendell retired after more than 31 years with Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing in Eaton. He continues to work part-time, making sure to be free every other Monday afternoon to visit CBC for his regular appointment to donate.

