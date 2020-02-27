NT begins ‘Discovery Days’

NEW PARIS — On Thursday, Jan. 30, National Trail Elementary School introduced Discovery Days to its elementary school students.

According to Superintendent Bob Fischer, the goal of this activity is to build relationships between grade levels and between students and teachers not currently in class together.

“In addition, this program will give our elementary students a chance to explore areas they normally may not be able to explore and work to build culture throughout the building,” Fischer said in a recent press release.

NTES will pilot this program for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, with the intention of the program being a monthly activity starting in the 2020-2021 school year.

The supplies for the various classes were paid for as a result of the “Wellness Dollars” given to each school by Gov. Mike Dewine, according to Fischer.

“After piloting the program in the elementary, we will look to expand with other ideas in the Middle School and High School, along with the Elementary School,” Fischer added. “It was a great day for our students!”

The next Discovery Day for National Trail Elementary students is planned for Friday, Feb. 28.

