Lewisburg Project Ace Blood Drive, May 17

LEWISBURG — Give blood in May for a chance to win Taylor Swift tickets and get the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel. Donate at the Project Ace community blood drive Wednesday, May 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 6574 Ohio 503, Lewisburg.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the ‘Sunshine & Saving Lives’ towel for the beach, lake, or pool. Register to donate through May 31 with CBC to be automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to see Taylor Swift perform live June 30 at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

Save time by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.