ODOT weekly construction update released

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued its weekly construction update for the week ending May 13.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Ohio 122 culvert replacement — Between Cassel Road and Winters Road. Ohio 122 is closed for up to 30 days, and traffic will be detoured via Ohio 122, U.S. 127 and Ohio 732. The route is scheduled to be open to traffic by Friday, May 26.

U.S. 127 intersection improvement — Construction of left-turn lanes and signalization at Ohio 725 (West Central Avenue) in the village of Camden, as well as access management along West Central Avenue. Daily flagging operations will be in place on U.S. 127 North and South, between Bloomfield Street and South Street, from approximately 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bloomfield Street will be closed at its junction with U.S. 127 to allow for the minor widening along the east side of U.S. 127 and curb construction onto West Central Avenue. All work is scheduled to be completed in May of 2024.

U.S. 127 bridge rehabilitation — At the structure over Interstate 70. U.S. 127 will be reduced to one lane in each direction, with traffic being maintained through the work zone. Intermittent lane restrictions may be in effect on I-70 at the overpass. The first phase of construction is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023, and all work will be completed in August 2024.