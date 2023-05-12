Sectional baseball tournament begins Monday

EATON — Area high school baseball teams will begin their quest for a state title next week.

Teams learned their postseason paths on Sunday, May 7, during the sectional tournament draw.

In Division I, Northmont (13-8) earned the No. 10 seed and will play at No. 7 Piqua (15-7) on Tuesday, May 16 in the North 2 sectional. The winner will play at Beavercreek (13-8) on Thursday, May 18 in the sectional final.

The district semifinal is slated for Tuesday, May 23 to be played against either No. 2 Troy (18-4), No. 13 Wayne (7-12) or No. 16 Trotwood-Madison (7-6).

In Division II, Eaton (10-9) is the No. 5 seed and will host No. 12 Ben Logan (7-13) on Tuesday, May 16 in the North 1 sectional. The winner will advance to the sectional final on Thursday, May 18 against either No. 9 Bellefontaine (11-8) or No. 11 Oakwood (9-12).

The district semifinal is scheduled for Tuesday, May 23 against either No. 1 Chaminade Julienne (17-4), No. 16 Greenon (7-11) or No. 18 Northridge (3-17).

In Division III, Preble Shawnee (8-7) is the No. 14 seed in the North 1 sectional and will travel to No. 7 Dayton Christian (15-5) on Monday, May 15. The winner advances to the sectional final at No. 6 Miami East (12-7) on Wednesday, May 17.

The district semifinal is scheduled for Monday, May 22 against either No. 1 Greeneview (19-2), No. 16 Northwestern (5-12) or No. 18 Alter (2-15).

National Trail (9-11) is the No. 13 seed in the North 2 sectional and will travel to No. 11 Dixie (9-9) on Monday, May 15. The winner will travel to No. 3 Arcanum (15-4) for the sectional final on Wednesday, May 17.

In the North 2 lower bracket, Brookville (14-9) will play in the sectional final against either No. 8 West Liberty-Salem (10-6) or No. 12 Anna (6-11) on Wednesday, May 17.

The North 2 district semifinal is set for Monday, May 22.

In Division IV, Tri-County North (7-9) earned the No. 5 seed in the North 1 sectional and will host No. 9 Emmanuel Christian (4-13) Monday, May 15 in the first round. The winner will play at No. 2 Southeastern (9-8) in the sectional final Wednesday, May 17.

The winner advances to the district semifinal against either No. 1 Tri-Village (12-7), No. 7 Catholic Central (7-13) or No. 8 Cedarville (4-13) Monday, May 22.

In the North 2 sectional, Twin Valley South (9-9) is the No. 3 seed and will host either No. 6 Franklin-Monroe (8-12) or No. 11 Yellow Springs (6-14) in the sectional final Wednesday, May 22.

The winner will meet either No. 4 Troy Christian (9-7) or No. 10 Legacy Christian (5-7) in the district semifinal Monday, May 22.

All games are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Division I and II district championship games are scheduled for Thursday, May 25.

Division III and IV district championship games are set for Wednesday, May 24.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.