City Beautiful Award

seeks nominations

ENGLEWOOD — The City of Englewood would like to recognize and applaud the efforts of Englewood residents who have enhanced the beauty of their neighborhoods and community by making improvements or upgrades to their property or home. The types of Improvements eligible for this award include anything from new additions and remodeling to the home or exterior and landscaping work. The City Beautiful Award is presented to a deserving Englewood resident during the months of June, July and August. Nomination forms can be found at https://bit.ly/3O17Xod.

Men’s Bible Study

group to meet May 17

UNION — A Men’s Bible Study meeting will be held Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. at Mill Ridge Village Community Center off of Rinehart Road in Union. The Bible Study meets every first and third Wednesday of each month to study ‘In the New Testament – Do you really know Jesus?’ All men in the area are welcome to join in.

Sweep Clayton Clean

scheduled for May 20

CLAYTON — Clayton’s Spring Sweep Clayton Clean will be held Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. until the dumpsters are full with a hard cut off at noon. This event is held at Fire Station 83 located at 200 Woolery Lane, just of Main Street (State Route 48). Clayton residents may dispose of junk, storage, furniture, wood, tree limbs and yard debris. Refrigerators may be dropped off if the freon has been drained. This event is free to Clayton residents. No liquids, paints, freon, tires or hazardous items will be accepted. A chipper will be available for tree/yard debris. Hazardous items, tires, etc. can be disposed of at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District.

Art Festival seeks

artists, parade entrants

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Festival and Arts Commission is accepting applications for artists and parade participants for the 49th annual Englewood Art Festival. This year’s festival will be held August 12 and 13 at Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood. Artists are asked to submit photos of their handmade original work for review by the Festival Committee. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday immediately following the 5K race. Applications for these events may be found at https://bit.ly/38xYG4y or by calling the Earl Heck Community Center at 937-836-5929.