Conservation Day Camp being accepted

EATON — Attention all Preble County 2nd through 6th grade students! Want plans this summer and not sure what to do? Come join us outdoors at our Conservation Day Camp organized by the Preble Soil and Water Conservation District and held at the Preble County Historical Society and Nature Reserve.

June 20-22, we are hosting an outdoor day camp from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. That’s right — three full days of outdoor exploration and learning about the environment! Activities include arts and crafts, archery, nature hikes, creeking, and so much more. Experience all of the fun the outdoors has to offer while you learn about soil, water, wildlife, and team building.

We are still taking applications for Conservation Day Camp Counselors as well. Day Camp is a great opportunity to gain youth education and leadership experience. Any 9th through 12th grade or college student interested in volunteering can apply to be a Day Camp Counselor.

Conservation Day Camp registration forms and counselor applications are available in the PSWCD office for pick up or can be found on the website at www.prebleswcd.org. For more details and information, call the office at 937-456-5159 or email [email protected]