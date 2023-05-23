Annual Democratic Party set for June 7

The annual Preble County Democratic Picnic will be held Wednesday, June 7, from 6-8 p.m. at the Eaton Youth Center, located at 306 Seven Mile Drive, at the corner of Decatur Street and Seven Mile Drive.

Reservations should be made with Stan Spencer at [email protected], or via text at 937-336-0605; or with Ginny Weiler at 937-452-1624. This count is needed to order enough chicken and drinks for all.

Those attending are asked to bring one dish and serving utensil, as well as their own silverware, napkins and plates.