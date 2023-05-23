Church briefs

Souper Supper at New Hope

New Hope Church will hosts its Souper Supper Saturday, May 27, from 4-6 p.m. at the church located at 5367 U.S. 35 West. On the menu: ham, au gratin potatoes, green beans, salads, desserts and drinks. Proceeds are used to support local charitable organizations.

Compassion Camp

Looking for summer opportunities for your children? Eaton’s First Presbyterian Church is offering Compassion Camp next month. Instead of the traditional Vacation Bible School (VBS), Compassion Camp will be offered to children from ages birth through 5th grade. The focus will be on teaching children to cultivate compassion for each other, themselves, and the world around them. This free camp will offer recreational activities and crafts, yoga, skits, Bible stories, music and compassion projects. Children will spend time with friends and grow in their faith. Dinner will be provided nightly. Everyone is welcome to join in this fun, friendly, faith-based camp June 5-9 from 5-8 p.m. at 123 W. Decatur St., Eaton. To register, email [email protected].

Vacation Bible School in Camden

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden welcomes kids ages 5 years old through those who have completed 5th grade to “Twist & Turns” VBS 2023 . It will run June 25-30 from 6-8:30 p.m. Registration can be completed at www.camdencornerofhope.com or contact Associate Pastor [email protected].

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

[email protected]

First Southern Baptist Church in Camden offers [email protected] for kindergarten-5th grade each Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. The youth also meet at 6:33 p.m. each Wednesday.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.