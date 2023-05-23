Brookville High receives Purple Star

BROOKVILLE — Brookville High School was recognized for its outstanding commitment to military-connected students and families on April 29.

The award is to honor districts who support military-connected students and families. BHS first received the designation in 2020.

It is organized in collaboration with Veterans Services and the adjunct general.

Brookville High School attendance secretary Jenni Phillips serves as the staff point-of-contact serving as the primary liaison between military families and Brookville Schools.

Brookville Elementary was also awarded this designation in 2022.

Brookville Schools is honored by this achievement and gives appreciation to all military families for their commitment.