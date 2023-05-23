Preble SWCD Conservation Day Camp registrations ongoing

EATON — Attention all Preble County 2nd through 6th grade students: Preble County Conservation Day Camp is coming up soon, and we’d love to see you there!

Come join the Preble Soil and Water Conservation District in the great outdoors on June 20-22, at the Preble County Historical Society from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. We’ll be enjoying three action-packed days of nature exploration, environmental education, and fun! Activities include nature hikes, archery, creek sampling, arts and crafts, and so much more. Experience all of the adventures that the outdoors have to offer, while you learn about natural resource conservation, wildlife, local history, team building, and more.

We are still accepting applications though there are limited spots available, so please do not wait to register. Students who have completed 7th grade through college interested in joining as counselors or helpers are also welcome to apply.

Registration forms can be picked up at the PSWCD office at 2789 U.S. 35 East, West Alexandria, or downloaded from the website at www.prebleswcd.org.

For more information about camp, email [email protected] or call the office at 937-456-5159.