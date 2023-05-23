Student notes

Jordyn Rutherford

Jordyn Rutherford of Brookville was named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University for Spring 2023. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

CU Dean’s List

The following students were named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Cedarville University: Megan Murphy of New Paris and Brandon Stover of Camden. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

David Herzog

David Herzog of Eaton earned Dean’s List honors during the Spring 2023 semester at Lee University.

Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.