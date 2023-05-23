Special election set for August

PREBLE COUNTY — Despite there being no local issues to be decided, Preble County voters will go to the ballot along with all others across the state on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

State lawmakers have scheduled the August special election to allow voters to decide on a proposal which will require 60 percent of voters to enact constitutional amendments, instead of a simple majority of 50 percent plus one.

“It’s countywide, because it’s a state constitutional amendment,” Preble County Board of Elections’ Lisa Boggs said on Wednesday, May 17. “All 20 locations will be open.”

The BOE has not yet received the official ballot language. That is expected to be received at the end of May.

There will also be a change in polling locations for Jefferson Township voters, according to Boggs. “Effective in August, we’ll be voting at Hobo Junction. It’s at 110 Melody Lane in New Paris, across from Wallace Heating and Air,” she said. This will be a permanent change.

